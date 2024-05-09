Doncaster drag queen joins forces with acclaimed artist for new single release

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster drag queen has teamed up with an acclaimed artist for their latest musical release.

Dame Fawn Denier has linked up with talented sketch artist Dean Chapman for the artwork of forthcoming release Better Days.

Known for their vibrant personality and catchy tunes, Dame Fawn has captured the hearts of audiences with hits like “Back to the Music Hall,” “Nothing to Do,” and the recent sensation, “What’s She In? 2024,” a cheeky anthem about fashion giant SHEIN.

In a departure from their usual self-produced cover art, Dame Fawn sought a fresh perspective for “Better Days.”

The artwork for Dame Fawn's new musical release.

Enter Dean Chapman, a graphite pencil specialist renowned for his strikingly accurate portraits and caricatures.

This collaboration marks Dean’s first venture into the realm of commercially released music projects.

The connection between Dame Fawn and Dean runs deeper than artistic collaboration.

Adrian McLeay, the 55-year-old Askern resident behind Dame Fawn, first encountered Dean and his family while working as their Evri courier in Beal, Kellington, and Eggborough.

Expressing his excitement about the collaboration, Adrian said: “I just can’t hold it in any longer! I’m so thrilled and excited to reveal the cover art and track listing for Dame Fawn Denier’s forthcoming release.

"Designed and exquisitely hand-drawn by the multi-talented Dean Chapman, I am so pleased with it!

"I am honoured to have this wonderful gentleman working with me on this project. Thank you so much, Dean.”

The artwork’s reception has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising Mr Chapman’s attention to detail and uncanny likeness. Responding to the acclaim, Dean quipped: “It was my absolute pleasure Adrian. But next time try a wig with less curls!”

While details about the song itself remain under wraps, “Better Days” was written and produced by Adrian McLeay and mixed by Chris Miley from Goole.

For those eager to explore Dean Chapman’s portfolio, visit https://graphitesketch.co.uk/

To delve into Dame Fawn Denier’s previous musical releases and connect with them on social media, head HERE where you can listen to a selection of their tracks on Spotify or follow the Facebook page for updates HERE