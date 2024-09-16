Doncaster doorman seriously injured in pub stabbing issues thanks as £5,000 rolls in

By Darren Burke
Published 15th Sep 2024, 15:00 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 12:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Doncaster doorman seriously injured in a city centre stabbing has expressed his gratitude and thanks – after more than £5,000 rolled in to support his recovery.

Security guard Norton Bulgacs was left fighting for his life following the incident at The Angel and Royal pub in Cleveland Street in July.

But the Doncaster Knights rugby union player was well enough to attend to a charity football match played in his honour – also thanking supporters for a GoFundMe page which has raised more than £5,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Friend Brendon Clay, who helped organise the match at Armthorpe Pavilion featuring two sides consisting of door staff, bar staff and managers, saw workers from the city’s the night life scene coming together to raise money for Mr Bulgacs.

Friends and colleagues came together for the charity game.Friends and colleagues came together for the charity game.
Friends and colleagues came together for the charity game.

Players contributed £5 each to take part, with spectators handing over £2 with raffles and fundraising activities throughout the day.

He said: “I'm delighted to say that Norton's Warriors won with a comfortable 6-1 victory.

“The event was very well attended and raised £529.80 on the day so far – and the raffle raised a whopping £1,484.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Norton attended and has expressed deep gratitude for everyone's incredible contributions.”

Norton suffered serious injuries in an attack at a city centre pub in July.Norton suffered serious injuries in an attack at a city centre pub in July.
Norton suffered serious injuries in an attack at a city centre pub in July.

You can donate to the GoFundMe campaign HERE

33-year-old Andrew Thompson has been remanded in custody charged with attempted murder, four counts of possession of an offensive weapon and assault following the incident on July 26.

Thompson of Kentmere Drive, Lakeside, has been remanded in custody ahead of his trial which is due to take place at Sheffield Crown from July 28 next year.

Related topics:DoncasterDoncaster KnightsNorton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice