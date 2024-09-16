Doncaster doorman seriously injured in pub stabbing issues thanks as £5,000 rolls in
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Security guard Norton Bulgacs was left fighting for his life following the incident at The Angel and Royal pub in Cleveland Street in July.
But the Doncaster Knights rugby union player was well enough to attend to a charity football match played in his honour – also thanking supporters for a GoFundMe page which has raised more than £5,000.
Friend Brendon Clay, who helped organise the match at Armthorpe Pavilion featuring two sides consisting of door staff, bar staff and managers, saw workers from the city’s the night life scene coming together to raise money for Mr Bulgacs.
Players contributed £5 each to take part, with spectators handing over £2 with raffles and fundraising activities throughout the day.
He said: “I'm delighted to say that Norton's Warriors won with a comfortable 6-1 victory.
“The event was very well attended and raised £529.80 on the day so far – and the raffle raised a whopping £1,484.
“Norton attended and has expressed deep gratitude for everyone's incredible contributions.”
You can donate to the GoFundMe campaign HERE
33-year-old Andrew Thompson has been remanded in custody charged with attempted murder, four counts of possession of an offensive weapon and assault following the incident on July 26.
Thompson of Kentmere Drive, Lakeside, has been remanded in custody ahead of his trial which is due to take place at Sheffield Crown from July 28 next year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.