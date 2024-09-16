Doncaster doorman seriously injured in pub stabbing issues thanks as £5,000 rolls in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster doorman seriously injured in a city centre stabbing has expressed his gratitude and thanks – after more than £5,000 rolled in to support his recovery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Security guard Norton Bulgacs was left fighting for his life following the incident at The Angel and Royal pub in Cleveland Street in July.

But the Doncaster Knights rugby union player was well enough to attend to a charity football match played in his honour – also thanking supporters for a GoFundMe page which has raised more than £5,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friend Brendon Clay, who helped organise the match at Armthorpe Pavilion featuring two sides consisting of door staff, bar staff and managers, saw workers from the city’s the night life scene coming together to raise money for Mr Bulgacs.

Friends and colleagues came together for the charity game.

Players contributed £5 each to take part, with spectators handing over £2 with raffles and fundraising activities throughout the day.

He said: “I'm delighted to say that Norton's Warriors won with a comfortable 6-1 victory.

“The event was very well attended and raised £529.80 on the day so far – and the raffle raised a whopping £1,484.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Norton attended and has expressed deep gratitude for everyone's incredible contributions.”

Norton suffered serious injuries in an attack at a city centre pub in July.

You can donate to the GoFundMe campaign HERE

33-year-old Andrew Thompson has been remanded in custody charged with attempted murder, four counts of possession of an offensive weapon and assault following the incident on July 26.

Thompson of Kentmere Drive, Lakeside, has been remanded in custody ahead of his trial which is due to take place at Sheffield Crown from July 28 next year.