Doncaster domestic violence survivor and food bank founder to stage awareness event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster woman who survived domestic violence and went on to form a food bank in her community is to stage an evening of empowerment raising awareness of the issue.

Kelly Walker, who set up Doncaster’s Lifeline Against The Breadline food bank, will host the evening in Askern later this year.

She said: “Most of the things I do have come from lived experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"My new venture is raising awareness for domestic abuse and violence.

Domestic violence survivor Kelly Walker will host the empowerment evening in Doncaster.

"My ex partner threatened to take my life and I finally spoke out about the abuse I have endured.

"He is now in prison for his offences and I am sharing my story to help others.”

Voices For Change: A Night Of Empowerment, will be held at The Red Lion, Askern on November 29 from 6pm to 11pm.

The event is free and as well as Kelly, there will also be a live band, buffet, karaoke and a raffle.

Guests are asked to wear ‘a splash of purple.’