Doncaster dog owners scoop top awards in the coveted Crufts 2025 championships

Two Doncaster dog owners have scooped top awards in the coveted Crufts 2025 championships.

Doncaster winners in two of the Best of Breed categories were Lesley Crawley with Rowley, a Norwich Terrier, and also Steve Halifax, with Rio, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, at the NEC Birmingham event.

Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners.

The world’s greatest celebration of dogs welcome more than 20,000 four-legged-friends into the NEC Birmingham from 6-9 March, with viewers able to follow all the action and highlights on Channel 4.

For further information and tickets visit crufts.org.uk