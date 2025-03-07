Doncaster dog owners scoop top awards in the coveted Crufts 2025 championships

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 7th Mar 2025, 09:44 BST

Two Doncaster dog owners have scooped top awards in the coveted Crufts 2025 championships.

Doncaster winners in two of the Best of Breed categories were Lesley Crawley with Rowley, a Norwich Terrier, and also Steve Halifax, with Rio, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, at the NEC Birmingham event.

Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners.

The world’s greatest celebration of dogs welcome more than 20,000 four-legged-friends into the NEC Birmingham from 6-9 March, with viewers able to follow all the action and highlights on Channel 4.

For further information and tickets visit crufts.org.uk

