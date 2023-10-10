Doncaster Doctor Who fan builds Dalek creator Davros from mobility scooter
and live on Freeview channel 276
Science fiction lover Ricky Butler has built the working replica of the Davros chair – the transportation device used by the creator of the deadly Daleks and the Doctor’s nemesis in the long-running BBC television series.
It is the latest in a long line of projects from the semi-retired actor who has previously built life size models of the Doctor’s time travel police box the TARDIS, robot dog companion K-9 as well as Daleks and Star Wars robot R2-D2.
And Ricky is planning to take his latest creation to the streets of Doncaster.
Ricky, who began his sci-fi building projects after suffering a stroke during the pandemic lockdown, said: “It took me about six to seven months to build.
"It is a fibreglass shell built around a mobility scooter.
“I’ve built it for the 60th anniversary of Dr Who in November.”
Now fighting back to health, Ricky has enlisted the help of family and friends in his TV and film props project.
The latest scheme cost him £600 to £700, he says – and the first appearance will be at Wakefield's Trinity Walk shopping centre at the end of October in aid of the Forget Me Not children’s hospice appeal.
Ricky, who has spent more than 50 years working in TV and film and rubbing shoulders with the stars and who lives in Askern, launched his career in the early 1970s as Ricky Stardust, DJ and entertainer, and was one of the first DJs working the night clubs of Yorkshire and Lancashire, then Spain and the south of France, touring with the Sweet, Mud, the Glitter Band, Billy Fury, Freddie and the Dreamers, Black Lace and many more.
During his career, he became friends with comedian Bob Monkhouse as well as big names in entertainment such as Ken Dodd, Lulu and Cilla Black.
In an interview several years ago, Ricky said: “I enjoyed my life in entertainment, but it really is hard work. That’s when you can get it! I’ve worked with some of the biggest stars in the world. Some were absolutely great, and some so far up their own backsides it was unbelievable.”