Doncaster DJ to be shaved of 'fairy hair' dreadlocks for 65th birthday charity fundraiser

A Doncaster DJ and radio presenter is set to wave goodbye to her distinctive dreadlocks at a charity fundraising event to mark her 65th birthday.

Jai Kingston, a host on Thorne’s TMCR 95.3FM Todays More Choice Radio, will brave the shave next month – and is calling on local people to come along and watch the haircut as well as help raise funds for two local causes.

Jai will be undergoing the chop on September 27 – her 65th birthday.

Said Jai: “In 2017, my hair was crocheted with synthetic hair into long, blonde and white dreadlocks with gold and silver threads and sparkly rings.

Jai Kingston will be waving goodbye to her dreadlocks to mark her 65th birthday.

"I wore long floaty dresses to enhance the look.

"Why? My mum had advanced dementia - she didn't know me and thought I was a fairy – it made her happy.

"Since her passing in 2020, I have kept them in her memory - my own hair is waist length.

"But now is time for a new chapter, to look forward to something new and rewarding. I believe giving a little can help a lot.”

Jai will be getting her dreadlocks chopped off in aid of Doncaster cancer charity Firefly, which supports local people in the Doncaster area getting to hospital appointments for cancer treatment.

She has also chosen Andys Man Club. which supports men nationally with mental health issues.

Added Jai: “I ask you to donate £1 and encourage three friends to donate £1 each.

"Why? A little from many will become a mountain for all. Spread the word and spread empathy to others - one day it could be you or someone close needs help.”

She will be “publicly shorn at The New Inn, Stainforth and she added: “hanks to licencees Kevin and Vicky Jones allowing me to use their beautiful pub on the canal.

“I invite you all to an afternoon and evening of fun and entertainment from local people.”

Full details will be announced on the Today's More Choice Radio Facebook page and on daily readouts on her show.

“Thank you in advance and remember a little from many will build a substantial donation to both causes,” she added.

You can donate to Jai’s appeal HERE