Doncaster DJ raises £1,000 after having dreadlocks shaved off for 65th birthday
Jai Kingston, a host on Thorne’s TMCR 95.3FM Todays More Choice Radio, braved the shave over the weekend – and was joined for the event by fellow presenter and Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher.
Said Jai: “In 2017, my hair was crocheted with synthetic hair into long, blonde and white dreadlocks with gold and silver threads and sparkly rings.
"Why? My mum had advanced dementia - she didn't know me and thought I was a fairy – it made her happy.
"Since her passing in 2020, I have kept them in her memory - my own hair is waist length.
"But now is time for a new chapter, to look forward to something new and rewarding. I believe giving a little can help a lot.”
Jai got her dreadlocks chopped off in aid of Doncaster cancer charity Firefly and Andys Man Club. which supports men nationally with mental health issues.
She was “publicly shorn at The New Inn, Stainforth.
Mr Pitcher said: “It was fabulous to go along to the pub in support of my fellow volunteer co-presenter at TMCR Jai for “braving the shave” too raise money for Firefly Cancer Awareness and Support and Andys Man Club. Looking forward to seeing the final amount raised for these two wonderful charities who do so much locally. Well done to Jai and everyone who helped make the event happen, and who gave their support.”
