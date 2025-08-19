Doncaster DJ named best in country at prestigious wedding awards ceremony

A Doncaster DJ has been named as the very best in the country at a prestigious nationwide awards ceremony.

Liam Roberts, who runs Liam’s Disco and Karaoke, scooped an honour at the 8th English Wedding Awards which recognise firms and businesses involved in the marriage and weddings industry.

The disco won the Wedding Entertainment of the Year category.

Liam said: “Some of you may remember at the beginning of the year I was pestering people to vote for me for the “Wwdding entertainer of the year” category in this year’s English Wedding Awards.

"I’d like to say a massive thanks to everyone for your votes and support over the years – I’ve only gone and won it

"This means so much to be recognised for doing the job that I love for so many years. Thank you all.”

A spokesperson for the awards said: “These awards aim to recognise and reward those within the wedding industry that work towards making the big day as perfect as possible, including the caterers that provide delicious reception meals, decorators that take care of the wedding venues and add the glam in the room or florists that know how to make any wedding flourish.”

This year’s awards were run as part of an online campaign with the winners being announced on August 15.

The spokesperson added: “We’re incredibly proud to be able to once again celebrate the continued growth of the English wedding industry.

“This year’s winners have set the bar high, demonstrating creativity, professionalism and an unwavering commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for their clients..

“We would like to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments”

The winners of The 8th English Wedding Awards 2025 are:

Cake Designer of the Year

Trula Marie’s Little Cake Company (Havant)

Outstanding Achievement went to Sarah’s Simple Cakes (Hoddesdon)

Florist of the Year

Austin’s Flowers - Florist for all occasions (Grays)

Outstanding Achievement went to Niche Flowers (Leicester)

Photographer of the Year

Amy Hodson Photography (Staffordshire)

Outstanding Achievement went to Wes Simpson Wedding Photography Liverpool (Liverpool)

Creative Photographer of the Year

Leanne street photography (Andover)

Outstanding Achievement went to Maddie Parker Photography (Swaffham)

Content Creator of the Year

Ever Thine Film and Photography (Staffordshire)

Outstanding Achievement went to That Wedding Gal (Sheffield)

Wedding Boutique of the Year

Tamsin Bridal boutique (Kidderminster)

Outstanding Achievement went to Queen Bee Bridal (Reading)

Wedding Hair and Makeup Salon of the Year

Claire Broadribb Hair / Barberella Bridal (Hitchin)

Outstanding Achievement went to Storme Wedding Makeup & Hair (Kingston upon Thames)

Freelance Wedding Hair Specialist of the Year

Elegance Bridal Hair Design (Tamworth)

Outstanding Achievement went to Hair by Tisch Townley (Dudley)

Freelance Wedding Makeup Specialist of the Year

Leah Toomey Your Makeup Artist (Chippenham)

Outstanding Achievement went to The Zara Makeup Artist (London)

Wedding Venue of the Year

Redhouse Barn (Bromsgrove)

Outstanding Achievement went to Wellington Barn (Calne)

Exclusive Wedding Venue of the Year

Sparth House (Clayton le Moors)

Outstanding Achievement went to Waterton Park Hotel (Wakefield)

Romantic Wedding Venue of the Year

Swynford Manor (Six Mile Bottom)

Outstanding Achievement went to Homme House (Ledbury)

Hotel Wedding Venue of the Year

Ettington Park Hotel (Stratford upon Avon)

Outstanding Achievement went to Hollin House Hotel (Bollington)

Wedding Coordinator Team of the Year

Swancar Farm Country House (Nottingham)

Outstanding Achievement went to West Tower (Ormskirk)

Wedding Planner of the Year

The Honeymoon Boutique (Blandford Forum)

Outstanding Achievement went to Boss Lady Events UK (Wolverhampton)

Wedding Entertainment of the Year

Liams disco and karaoke (Doncaster)

Outstanding Achievement went to Jessica Helen Wedding Singer (Preston)

Ceremony Music supplier of the Year

Acoustic Abi (Birmingham)

Outstanding Achievement went to Crystal Strings (Birmingham)

Wedding Band of the Year

Revolve Party Band (Leighton Buzzard)

Outstanding Achievement went to NeoRoots Function Band (Southampton)

Transport Provider of the Year

Phantom Hire (Birmingham)

Outstanding Achievement went to Love Me Do Wedding Cars (Leeds)

Groomswear Supplier of the Year

Bakers Tailoring (Middlesbrough)

Outstanding Achievement went to The Grooms Rooms (Wakefield)

Event Decorator of the Year

Exquisite Events (Newcastle upon Tyne)

Outstanding Achievement went to Event Design Satin And Lace Weddings Ltd (Cinderford)

Stationary Supplier of the Year

I Do Designs (Stockport)

Outstanding Achievement went to Love Invited (Rochdale)

Jewellers of the Year

Woolfe Jewellery (Milton Keynes)

Outstanding Achievement went to Emma Hedley Jewellery (North Shields)

Wedding Specialist Supplier of the Year

Pop up Play Village Basingstoke (Basingstoke)

Outstanding Achievement went to Nigel Fielding - The Tamworth Toastmaster (Tamworth)

Videographer of the Year

Eternally Adored Films (Halesowen)

Outstanding Achievement went to Vision Wave Weddings (Staffordshire)

Wedding Accessories Provider of the Year

Simply Devine Hat Shop (Tadcaster)

Outstanding Achievement went to Blue & Sixpence (Liverpool)

Wedding Caterer of the year

Gourmet Foods (Solihull)

Outstanding Achievement went to Morgan's Catering (Bromsgrove)

Mobile Catering and Bar Specialist of the Year

Eat Greek Catering (Worcester)

Outstanding Achievement went to Pro Roasts Events Catering (Newport)

Wedding DJ of the Year

Jackstar Weddings (Coalville)

Outstanding Achievement went to Signature Moments (Marlow)

Honeymoon Planner of the Year

Plimbley Travel (Walsall)

Outstanding Achievement went to Blue Bay Travel (Stoke-on-Trent)

Celebrant of the Year

Karen Irving Ceremonies (Grays)

Outstanding Achievement went to Paula Black Independent Celebrant (East Sussex)

Bridal Seamstress of the Year

Megh Da Miny Bespoke (Rayleigh)

Outstanding Achievement went to Rebecca Jaynes exclusive bridalwear (Rugeley)

Cultural Entertainment of the Year

The Blackpool Bagpiper (Blackpool)

Outstanding Achievement went to Michael Gordon (Nottingham)

Couples Choice Award

NH Sewing Services (Leicestershire)

Outstanding Achievement went to Dash Photography