Doncaster DJ living a dream with Avicii co-written release

Doncaster-born DJ and producer Thomas Irwin is set to release a track with an extraordinary backstory — Loving Feeling on August 15.

Originally an Avicii record played out on his final tour, most notably at Ultra Music Festival Miami 2016, the song has now been given new life.

With approval from the Avicii estate and Tim Bergling (Avicii) credited as a writer, Irwin and collaborators have created a fresh production that retains the euphoria of the original while bringing it into 2025.

For Thomas, the release is a deeply personal milestone.

“Avicii was the reason I started making music. I remember watching the Ultra 2016 livestream, hearing Loving Feeling for the first time, and instantly ripping it so I could make it my alarm for my paper round.

“I was only 13, making music in my bedroom because of Avicii, so to be trusted to reimagine this track all these years later feels unbelievable.”

Far from a one-off moment, Thomas is building serious momentum in the dance scene. His recent remix for Disciples is being played at Ushuaïa Ibiza this summer, and plans for a tour are already underway.

Despite his growing success, Irwin remains proudly rooted in Doncaster. A lifelong Doncaster Rovers fan, he regularly takes his nan to matches and recently took part in the Evestrust 2024 Legends Match, raising money for local causes.

“Doncaster is home. No matter where the music takes me, I’ll always carry that with me”

Loving Feeling (The High & Thomas Irwin Edit) will be available on all major platforms from August 15th via Ultra Records.