Doncaster disabled youngsters to receive sensory toys thanks to Tesco and Caudwell Children

Disability charity Caudwell Children has received £4,000 to fund sensory therapy toys for children across the region thanks to Tesco’s Community Grants scheme.

Tesco stores in Queensbury, Doncaster, Bradford and Sheffield gave shoppers a chance to vote for charities they want to support, and Caudwell Children was among the winners.

As a result, the charity will now have enough funding to support 40 disabled children and their families in the area.

Forthy children are set to benefit

Caudwell Children provides specialist sensory equipment for disabled children across the UK as part of its Get Sensory Packs campaign.

The equipment is selected by the charity’s Occupational Therapists to help disabled and autistic children play with their family and friends or regulate their emotions if they’re feeling overwhelmed.

Trudi Beswick, CEO at Caudwell Children said: “We’re so pleased to be able to support children in Yorkshire thanks to the support of Tesco shoppers in the area.

“It means so much to us that Caudwell Children has been selected for support through the store’s Community Grants programme.

“A huge thank you to everyone that voted for Caudwell Children – the sensory equipment we’ll now be able to provide will help to change children’s lives.”

Tesco’s Community Grants scheme has already provided over £90 million to more than 40,000 projects across Britain.

Tesco customers get the chance to vote for three different groups every time they shop. Every three months, when votes are collected, three groups in each of Tesco’s regions are

awarded funding.

To find out more visit: www.caudwellchildren.com