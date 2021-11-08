Care2Dance is staging a Christmas fayre and concert.

Care2Dance runs dance classes and events across Doncaster, allowing individuals with disabilities the chance to showcase their creative talents and explore the world of dancing.

Now participants will be gathering for a special event next month which will combine a performance with a Christmas fayre.

Organiser Emma Glen said: “Our aim is to create an inclusive environment where our students can access something they may not necessarily be able to outside of Care2Dance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are also keen to work with the local community and aid other businesses to reach their full potential.

"We hope in turn this will raise awareness around the work we do whilst enabling our students to showcase their talents.”

The group is inviting other local businesses to work with them and become part of the Christmas fayre by hiring stalls.

Anyone wanting to run a stall at the event can get in contact with Emma via Facebook or email via [email protected]

There are only a limited number of spaces for groups to take part.

The fayre will take place on 11 December at Scawsby Community Centre between 2.30-5pm and will include a Santa’s grotto, festive arts and crafts, face painting, a photography booth with lots of fun festive props, food and drink, a raffle, tombola and a Christmas concert performed by students.