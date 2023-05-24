Doncaster disability and mental health football club launches huge fundraising drive

Club Doncaster Titans, which gives people of all ages and abilities the chance to play the beautiful game, is seeking to raise £3,500 through a crowdfunding appeal – and is asking the people of Doncaster to dig deep.

Club spokesman Dan Hall said: “We are a non profit, committee run club who give their free time to train all ages with different sessions 5-6 days a week.

"We train on the five a side pitches at Doncaster Rovers’ ground with the monthly hire cost of approximately £1,200 a month.

Club Doncaster Titans has launched a fundraising push.

"It doesn’t give us the chance to buy new kits and equipment.

"All the funds that the club gets goes straight back into the club. I try my best to raise funds but get a lot of unsuccessful replies.”

The club wants to use the cash to buy new kits and training wear, and also sports football equipment such as balls, bibs and cones.

Added Mr Hall: “We do also have the chance to go to summer tournaments and coach hire is a big part, so there's the cost of that too. We advertise the best we can and any funding could help towards leaflets and banners.”

He added: “This club tries so hard to promote and get the word out to all ages and parents to give them chances to play the beautiful game where they may not get the chance elsewhere.”

The club was founded back in 2014 by Darren Warner while searching for a football club for his autistic son Jordan, then aged 16, who had just started to show an interest in wanting to play football.

After trying two different disability football clubs and several mainstream football clubs in the area, Darren decided to sign up for a coaching football course with the FA, allowing him to create a club himself from scratch that would not only be able to accommodate his son and his friends but any player with a disability or mental health condition in the Doncaster area.

Sadly, Darren died in 2021 after a long illness, but the club continues to thrive following his passing.