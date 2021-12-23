Doncaster deputy CEO recognised as national workplace wellbeing trailblazer

Lisa Artis, who lives in East Morton, has been named the 2021 winner of the SHP Award for Trailblazer in Workplace Wellbeing in recognition of her work on the development of the Charity’s new Workplace Sleep Ambassadors programme.

The programme has been developed to address concerns following the revelation that 200,000 working days are lost every year due to insufficient sleep, costing the UK economy millions and causing major disruption for employers battling back to normality following 18 months of covid chaos.

The Workplace Ambassadors initiative delivers training that empowers staff members to support their colleagues in achieving a better night’s sleep.

Lisa Artis

The training is delivered as a mixture of pre-recorded study and live sessions, and helps ambassadors develop their understanding of the leading causes of sleep issues, the facts and fiction surrounding a good night’s sleep and practical support strategies.

Lisa said: “Workplace wellbeing is a passion of mine and I am absolutely delighted to have been chosen as the winner of the SHP’s Trailblazer in Workplace Wellbeing award.

“Sleep is fundamental to our physical and mental health and wellbeing, yet often overlooked in the workplace.

“This is great recognition for the hard work that has been done in building an innovative programme of training that addresses a very tangible and evidenced-based issue as well as supporting employers in tackling sleep-related issues in the workforce.

“A huge well done to the other finalists too. This was a fantastic category and it’s great to see so many people out there being acknowledged for the incredible work they are doing in the field of workplace wellbeing.”

Lisa was selected from a list of five finalists by the SHP Awards judging panel.

Judges were impressed that Lisa’s work helped to raise awareness of the importance of sleep - a topic that is often overlooked.

One commended that: “It brings attention to an area that’s not regularly spoken about, but which has a major impact on people in their working environment.”