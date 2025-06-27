Doncaster demo against Labour welfare cuts planned despite U-turn

A demonstration against the Labour Government’s planned welfare reforms is to take place in Doncaster, despite Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s U-turn.

Last night, the Government confirmed it will make major concessions to rebels in its own party over its planned benefits reforms.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall told Labour MPs that claimants of the personal independence payment (Pip) will continue to receive what they currently get, as will recipients of the health element of universal credit. Instead, planned cuts will only hit future claimants.

The government made the climbdown after facing the prospect of defeat in the Commons if it failed to accommodate the demands of more than 100 backbenchers, including Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher.

The demonstration is planned to take place outside the Frenchgate centre from 5pm on Tuesday – the day MPs vote on the issue.

The government originally hoped to save £5bn a year by 2030 with its Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill - which would change who could qualify for certain disability and sickness benefits - aiming to slow the rise in claimants.

Working-age health-related benefits are estimated to cost an extra £30bn by 2029 without reforms.

But the government faced growing discontent from around 120 of its own MPs over the changes, who criticised proposals such as a requirement for Pip claimants to prove they need a higher degree of assistance with tasks such as preparing and eating food, communicating, washing and getting dressed.

Sir Keir Starmer spent Thursday making calls to shore up support among Labour MPs who backed an amendment to stop the government's flagship welfare bill.

Earlier, Sir Keir had told the Commons he wanted to "see reform implemented with Labour values and fairness".

As well as changing who will be affected by the cuts, ministers are also expected to fast-track a £1bn support plan originally scheduled for 2029.

This is now the third government U-turn in a month - a major blow to the prime minister's authority.

It follows on from Sir Keir reversing cuts to winter fuel payments and ordering a grooming gangs inquiry he initially resisted.