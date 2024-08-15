Doncaster decorator secures semi-final place as Screwfix searches for it's 2024 top tradesperson

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hanna Kalafarska a decorator from Doncaster, has reached the semi-finals of Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024.

Hanna, 37, who owns Colour Coated Restorations has more than 8 years’ experience working in the trade and was nominated by Harrie Interiors, a fellow decorator. Hanna’s expertise and passion shone through in the initial application, which secured her a place in the semi-finals for the national award.

Since moving to the UK from Poland 17 years ago, Hanna has worked tirelessly to raise the standards of her industry to restore the reputation of decorating as a trade. Hanna champions restoration and preservation of historic and period buildings and is a big advocate for education and skills improvement.

Now she will compete against 26 other top tradespeople from across the UK and the Republic of Ireland, for a chance to be shortlisted as a finalist.

Hanna Kalafarska from Doncaster

If Hanna is successful, she will become one of just 10 finalists to take part in the in-person final to be held at Screwfix LIVE, on 27th September 2024. Here, a panel of industry experts will put each tradesperson through their paces before selecting this year’s overall champion.

The winner will be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024 and take home a fantastic trade bundle made up of tools, tech, and training worth £20,000 / €20,000.

Hanna comments: “To receive the call that I’d made it to the semi-finals of the Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024 was unbelievable. I never thought I’d get this far to be honest. Reaching the national final in September would be such a great achievement, especially when you look at the calibre of the other tradespeople I’m up against.

“I hope my passion for decorating shines through and is enough to secure me a place in the final.”

Race to join the Hall of Fame

With the national award now in its the 15th year, Hanna hopes to join the Screwfix Top Tradesperson Hall of Fame in 2024, taking a place alongside reigning champion Astrid Arnold, a Devon-based carpenter, who claimed the accolade in 2023.

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix, said: “The nation’s tradespeople are often unsung heroes, working tirelessly day in and day out with the upmost passion and dedication. Our long-running national award aims to shine a light on the very best of them, recognising the outstanding work tradespeople deliver and the impact they have within their communities.

“Once again we’ve been blown away by the strength of the applications we’ve received for Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024. Each of our semi-finalists has already proved themselves as an ambassador for their trade and I wish them all the very best of luck as they look to gain a place in September’s national final.”

To find out more about Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024, please visit screwfix.com/stt