Doncaster Deaf Trust appoints new Director of Quality and Support Services

Natalie Firth, aged 38, from Doncaster, has taken up the new position in Senior Leadership and will be working to deliver strategic priorities set out in the Trust’s five-year plan.

Natalie said: “I am thrilled to be in this new position for the Trust. I’ve worked for the Trust, as Deputy Manager and then Manager at the award-winning Little Learners Day Nursery for 17 years and have spent my career in early years developing my skills to help the children and families I’ve cared for.

“It is great to be taking on this new role at a time when the Trust is growing and providing services to even more children, young people and adults looking for employment.

“I am really looking forward to working with the amazing leadership team and contributing to the Trust’s ongoing journey of excellence.”

As well as a wealth of experience Natalie has continued to develop her education with a degree and master’s degree in early years followed by a Level 5 in management and Early Years Professional Status.

Alexis Johnson, chief executive of Doncaster Deaf Trust said:

“We are extremely pleased to have such an enthusiastic and skilled individual in this role.

“Natalie brings so much to the leadership team and will ensure that the quality of our provision is of the highest standard across the trust.

“She is always learning and developing her core skills and is currently undertaking a Senior Leadership Programme with Best Practice Network and we know that everything she learns will be put into practice at the Trust for the benefit of all those we engage with.”