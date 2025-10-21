Doncaster darts champ gives backing to charity challenge and new academy

A Doncaster world darts champion is set to give his backing to a marathon game of arrows this weekend.

On Saturday, young players at Mexborough Sports and Social Club will be taking part in the Macmillan Darts Marathon, a fundraising event which sees players playing until they score 100,000 or for 12 hours - whichever happens first

The event is being combined with Macmillan Coffee Morning and two time Mexborough world darts champion Dennis Priestley will drop in to show his support.

The Darts Club Barnsley are providing boards and support and they will also have a pop-up shop.

There will be a raffle, the bar will be open throughout with Sky Sports on big screens.

All are welcome to show their support.

It comes ahead of the launch of The Darts Academy - Mexborough, which will start on October 27.

In conjunction with The Active Club/Darts Club Barnsley, the sessions take place for children aged seven to 18 from 5.45 - 7.15pm on Mondays.