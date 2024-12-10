Doncaster darts ace Beau Greaves blasts PDC for "stupid" rule after world title hat-trick
The 20-year-old arrows ace made it a hat-trick of WDF women’s world titles on Sunday night when she thumped Sophie McKinlay 4-1 in the final.
Yet those involved at the Frimley Green event are not allowed to qualify for the PDC World Darts Championship, which starts on Sunday and is open for both sexes to enter.
Greaves – the best female player in the world – will not be involved at Ally Pally this Christmas having decided to defend her Lakeside crown.
Greaves, 20, plays in the PDC Women’s Series and the World Matchplay in Blackpool but now wants a separate ladies-only World Champs.
Beau 'n' Arrow said: “I love WDF darts. It’s the only tour that gives you a world championship for women.
“The PDC is great. But it doesn’t have a world championship. It has a World Matchplay. That isn’t good enough.
“The PDC has to have a world championship to justify having a Tour for the ladies. The Women’s Series is great and the money is good.
“At the same time, we want more for it. The ruling about not being able to play both is stupid.
“I can understand the men doing it but the women, I don’t understand that part of it – they don’t have a world championship for the women.
“The WDF has a ladies’ world championship and you have to pick what is best for you.”