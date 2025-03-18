Doncaster Dancing On Ice champion to host skating masterclass

Doncaster’s Dancing On Ice champion Molly Lanaghan is to teach a two day ice skating masterclass on home soil.

The 25-year-old skater, who recently danced to victory on the ITV show with Coronation Street star Sam Aston, will stage the two day event in Sheffield this summer.

Announcing details of the event, she said: “Excited to share that I will be coaching a masterclass at Ice Sheffield on Sunday June 8.

"My co-Dancing On Ice pro Tippy Pickard will be coaching on Saturday 7 June.

"We can’t wait to see you all there.”

The pair beat off competition from TV presenter Michaela Strachan and partner Mark Henretty to scoop the trophy on the popular TV show earlier this month, with family, friends and even former employers rushing to congratulate the pair.

The delighted pair hoisted aloft the trophy in front of ice dance icons Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean after skating the couple’s iconic Bolero routine.

Earlier in the show, the pair performed a comic routine to The Pink Panther theme, with Sam, best known for playing Chesney in the hit ITV soap, performing as the hapless Inspector Clouseau.

The routine earned the couple a full house of tens from judges Torvill and Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse, scoring maximum marks of forty.

But it was viewers who had the final say, with the couple heading the top three ahead of Michaela and Mark and former footballer Anton Ferdindand and partner Annette Dytrt.

During the show, Molly, who learned to skate at The Dome, spoke fondly her dance partner and she said: “Sam brings so much joy, performance and character to the ice.

After their first performance, Christopher Dean told them: “Everything came together. You accomplished it really well – I’m really proud of you.”

Skating the Bolero, ahead of the peformance, Molly said: “I’m very excited to skate the Bolero with Sam. It’s a perfect routine.

"We have build such a fun friendship. Sharing my final routine with Sam will be emotional.”

Dean told them after their dance: “It was emotional and beautiful.”

25-year-old Molly has wowed judges and viewers alike throughout the current run of the hit ITV show, being unveiled as one of the professionals making her debut in the 17th series late last year – and The Dome, a local pub and even her local MP raced to wish all the best.

With an impressive competitive career under her belt, Molly has represented Canada alongside her skating partner Dmitre Razgulajevs at major international events, including the ISU Grand Prix series.

Molly, who was born in Doncaster in 1999, is also a qualified lash technician and has described her hobbies as “karaoke, lashing, reading and peeling eggs.”

The masterclass will taje place from 8.30am to 12.30pm both days with charity fun afternoon sessions from 1.30pm to 4pm.

The cost is £180 for members and £200 for members.

Pass holders wishing to take part in the charity afternoons the cost is £20 per day.

Further details available from Sheffield Ice Skating Club and Ice Sheffield.