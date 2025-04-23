Doncaster Dancing On Ice champ returns to city venue where she learned to skate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Dancing On Ice champion Molly Lanaghan has returned to the city venue where she first learned to skate.

Molly, who triumphed on the ITV show with Coronation Street star Sam Aston earlier this year, dropped in at The Dome where she posed for photos and chatted with staff and customers.

A spokesperson for The Dome said: “When the winner of Dancing on Ice 2025 pops in for a quick skating session!

"Lovely to see you Molly - and congratulations from us all once again for your success.”

Doncaster Dancing On Ice champion Molly Lanaghan returned to The Dome where she learned to skate. (Photo: The Dome).

The pair beat off competition from TV presenter Michaela Strachan and partner Mark Henretty in the final in March.

Family, friends and even former employers rushed to congratulate the pair after their victory.

Ahead of the show, Molly herself thanked Doncaster for its support, writing: “So lucky to have so much support from my home town thank you all so much.”

The delighted pair hoisted aloft the trophy in front of ice dance icons Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean after skating the couple’s iconic Bolero routine.

Earlier in the show, the pair performed a comic routine to The Pink Panther theme, with Sam, best known for playing Chesney in the hit ITV soap, performing as the hapless Inspector Clouseau.

The routine earned the couple a full house of tens from judges Torvill and Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse, scoring maximum marks of forty.

But it was viewers who had the final say, with the couple heading the top three ahead of Michaela and Mark and former footballer Anton Ferdindand and partner Annette Dytrt.

During the show, Molly, who learned to skate at The Dome, spoke fondly her dance partner and she said: “Sam brings so much joy, performance and character to the ice.

After their first performance, Christopher Dean told them: “Everything came together. You accomplished it really well – I’m really proud of you.”

Skating the Bolero, ahead of the peformance, Molly said: “I’m very excited to skate the Bolero with Sam. It’s a perfect routine.

"We have build such a fun friendship. Sharing my final routine with Sam will be emotional.”

Dean told them after their dance: “It was emotional and beautiful.”

25-year-old Molly wowed judges and viewers alike throughout the hit ITV show, being unveiled as one of the professionals making her debut in the 17th series late last year – and The Dome, a local pub and even her local MP raced to wish all the best.

Ahead of the show airing, a spokesperson for The Dome said: “We’re thrilled to see Molly, a proud Doncaster native, shining on this year’s Dancing on Ice stage.

“From her early days gliding on our ice to dazzling on national television, Molly embodies everything we’re passionate about – nurturing talent and providing a platform for skaters to excel.

“We’ll be cheering her on every step (and spin) of the way.”

With an impressive competitive career under her belt, Molly has represented Canada alongside her skating partner Dmitre Razgulajevs at major international events, including the ISU Grand Prix series.

Molly, who was born in Doncaster in 1999, is also a qualified lash technician and has described her hobbies as “karaoke, lashing, reading and peeling eggs.”