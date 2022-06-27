Kelsey Douthwaite is among dozens of women and girls from all over Britain bidding to land one of 12 slots in the UK Calendar Girls 2023 calendar.

She has already made it through from more than 1,000 applicants – and people can now vote for her to appear on the pages of the next calendar, which raises money for charity.

The 24-year-old dancer, artist and model said: “It is a goal of mine to reach the top 12 and feature in the calendar with the other winners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster dancer Kelsey Douthwaite is hoping to waltz to victory in the nationwide contest.

“I love modelling and I entered on a whim thinking ‘I may not get anywhere with it’ but also thinking “why not?”

“Since entering, my confidence has grown for sure. The casting day alone allowed me to network with numerous photographers and stunning ladies alike. Some I can now call my friends that show amazing support towards each competitor.

“I’m representing ‘transformation’ and how strong you can become by surrounding yourself with lovable people, and going for chances like these. Especially after heartbreak and difficult life trials, you really don’t know yourself until you are challenged to focus and regain control.”

She added: “After this experience, I hope to work with plenty more photographers and companies/brands and continue sourcing charitable events/deeds I can volunteer for.

“I see this as a great opportunity to advertise myself as an artist, dancer and model and inspire others to take chances like these, as it is such an exciting, confidence-building process.”

The Calendar Girls concept was launched in January 2006 by Myles Lockwood, a local publisher in Plymouth, United Kingdom.

Myles saw an opportunity in the market and decided to create a local competition for females and males looking to break into modelling, or even try the modelling industry without the rigmarole and cost of having to create a portfolio or wait to be noticed by bonafide modelling agencies.

On top of this he decided to donate proceeds from the sales of the calendar to cancer based charities after losing his mum Wendy Lockwood to cancer after a 20 year long battle in February 2000.

Originally named "Plymouth High Street Girls" the first calendar struck a chord with local businesses and local media right from the minute it was announced.

Today the popular competition has now expanded to all of the UK under the name of "UK Calendar Girls" with casting days in Bristol, Plymouth, Cardiff, Watford, Birmingham, Nottingham and Leeds.

The calendar has a national and international following with sales to more than 16 different countries from around the world.

Fellow Doncaster model Samantha Soffe is also in the running for a spot in the calendar. You can read about her entry into the contest HERE

The voting process works by texting ‘UKCG’ and Kelsey’s own personal ID number at £1.50 (plus your standard network rate) per text message.

Text: UKCG 143 (including the space) to 81400 to vote for her.