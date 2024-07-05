Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A superb achievement has been made by talented young dancer Ella Healey, aged 14, from Sprotborough.

In March, Ella,who attends The Milner Academy of Performing Arts, was chosen to be part of the 95-strong cast of English Youth Ballet’s (EYB’s) production of Giselle.

The young cast were selected in hugely competitive auditions.

They are currently experiencing the life of a professional dancer in rehearsals. They are super excited, as they will perform alongside international professional dancers in English Youth Ballet’s Giselle at the Nottingham Theatre Royal from 19 – 20 July 2024.

Dancer Ella.

Ella’s standard education is at Ridgewood School.