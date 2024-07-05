Doncaster dancer, 14, gets to perform with the English Youth Ballet
In March, Ella,who attends The Milner Academy of Performing Arts, was chosen to be part of the 95-strong cast of English Youth Ballet’s (EYB’s) production of Giselle.
The young cast were selected in hugely competitive auditions.
They are currently experiencing the life of a professional dancer in rehearsals. They are super excited, as they will perform alongside international professional dancers in English Youth Ballet’s Giselle at the Nottingham Theatre Royal from 19 – 20 July 2024.
Ella’s standard education is at Ridgewood School.
EYB Principal Olivia Richards stars as Giselle in the production, she said: “I love now working as a principal dancer with EYB because I get to dance challenging and iconic roles and I also teach the young dancers and see them progress. The sets and costumes in the production are superb and the whole experience is one the young dancers (and the audiences) will never forget!”
