Doncaster dance teacher still going strong at 84 marks 60th anniversary

A Doncaster dance teacher still going strong at 84 is to enjoy a huge celebration marking the 60th anniversary of her dance school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eileen Ibberson started dancing at the age of three – and has never looked back.

Now friends and family as well as numerous dancers she has taught over the years will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Ibberson School of Dance with a party at Kirk Sandall’s Glasshouse pub next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Ibberson, previously known as Eileen Harper, started dancing as a child with her three older sisters, Hazel, Beryl and Mavis at Langold whilst living in Tickhill.

Eileen Ibberson, who is now 84, starting dancing at the age of three with her three older sisters.

The family moved to Rossington where the sisters joined the local dance school with Eileen continuing to train and qualify as a teacher with Miss Dorothy Camp and with the British Ballet Organisation (BBO).

She later went on to achieve Fellowship status with Miss Ada Sutton through the British Association of Teachers of Dancing.

She opened her school in Rossington in 1964, got married and had two children and then opened her second school in Wheatley in 1969.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has now taught dance to the local children in Wheatley for the last 55 years.

The Ibberson School of Dance has been going strong for 60 years.

Along with two close friends, she set up the Two Counties Dance Festival, primarily in Harworth and later moved venues to the Civic Theatre where she continued to run the dance competitions for 40 years.

The competitions were a huge success with schools attending from all over the Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire areas.

Miss Ibberson's students have performed in shows, galas, community events, theatres and festivals all over the UK during the 60 years the school has been in business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many former pupils have gone on to forge a career out of the arts thanks to Miss Ibberson’s dedicated teaching.

This includes contracts on cruise ships, The Lido, Moulin Rouge in Paris, West End productions and many other dance contracts all over the UK and worldwide.

Several ex pupils are still in touch and some will be flying in to attend the celebration along with many more travelling from all over the UK for the June 7 bash.

However, her current studio on Beckett Road is facing demoltion and the school is currently searching for new premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A school spokesperson said: “Miss Ibberson is 84 years of age now but is still active at the school alongside her teachers and dedicated team.

"She is loved and respected by many for her contributions to the dance community throughout the years.

"What an achivement.

“Please join us in sending this special lady our congratulations on her 60th year of the Ibberson School of Dance.”

Classes are taught from three years upwards to professional level in all styles of dance.

Contact Miss Julie Harper on 07578955981 or email [email protected] for enquiries regarding classes.