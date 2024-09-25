Doncaster dance music night to be held to raise funds for Andy's Man Club

By Darren Burke
Published 25th Sep 2024, 13:00 BST
A special dance music night will be held in Doncaster to raise funds for men’s support group Andy’s Man Club.

The Klub Klassix show, featuring vocalist Charlie Grace, will be held at The Saracens on October 3 from 7pm and will also feature sets from DJs Hinchy, Langy, Kris Chambers and Jak of Clubs, with proceeds from the show going to the group which offers a wide range of support.

In addition, a name the bear competition, plus raffles and merchandise will also raise cash.

