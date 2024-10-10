Doncaster dance music night raises more than £2,000 for Andy's Man Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An uplifiting night of dance anthems has helped raised more than £2,000 for men’s support group Andy’s Man Club.

The Klub Klassix show, featuring vocalist Charlie Grace, was held at The Saracens and also featured sets from DJs Hinchy, Langy, Kris Chambers and Jak of Clubs, with proceeds going to the group.

She said: “The event was a huge success with a massive £2,185 raised.

"The evening started off with comedy and some fantastic songs by the amazing Jonny Martell and then Andy’s Man Club rep Ben Rhodes gave the crowd an insight of what AMC is all about and why we need to raise awareness.

"We would like to thank The Saracens for hosting, Ben for coming along and helping us to promote AMC, Apple Entertainments for supplying the singers, all our sponsors, everyone who donated raffle prizes, Lucy Beech for all of her work in the background and most importantly a huge heartfelt thank you to everyone who bought raffle tickets and donated.”