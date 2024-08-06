Doncaster dad tackles "harrowing" family court injustices in "raw and gripping" new book

By Darren Burke
Published 6th Aug 2024, 09:54 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 09:55 BST

A Doncaster dad has delved into the “harrowing” world of family courts in a new book which he says provides an “unflinching look” at the emotional tolls custody battles take on families.

Peter Kelk has penned Injustice Unveiled: A Father’s Memoir, which delves into the deeply personal and often overlooked challenges within the UK’s family justice system.

He said: “As a father living in Doncaster, I have first hand experience navigating the complexities and frustrations of this system.

"My book provides an unflinching look at the emotional toll it takes on families, highlighting systemic flaws and advocating for change.

Peter Kelk has penned a book about the family court system.Peter Kelk has penned a book about the family court system.
“Given the ongoing discussions around family law and justice reform, this story resonates with many parents and legal professionals.

The book offers a raw and gripping account of his struggle against the family justice system.

The powerful memoir chronicles his turbulent journey through a complex legal battle, marked by heartbreak, resilience, and unwavering love for his child.

The book is on sale via Amazon where publicitity describes the book as “one of courage and perseverance, from the hopeful beginnings of a new relationship to the harrowing challenges of custody battles and systemic failures. Each chapter reveals the intimate details of his fight for justice, exposing the harsh realities of a system that often overlooks the voices of those it is meant to protect.”

“Through relentless determination and a deep bond with his son, Peter navigates a storm of legal obstacles, societal biases, and personal despair. His memoir is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the enduring power of truth and love amidst adversity.”

