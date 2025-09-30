Doncaster dad diagnosed with cancer days after wife dies of disease

The devastated daughters of a Doncaster dad diagnosed with cancer just days after his wife died of the disease have set up a fundraising campaign, describing their emotional battle as a “nightmare.”

Keith Graham was diagnosed with an aggresive form of blood cancer, a week after the funeral of his wife Yvonne, who had bravely battled against a breast cancer.

The couple’s daughters Claire and Sarah have now launched a funding appeal aimed at helping their dad as he fights the disease, describing his diagnosis as “incredibly hard and unbelievably cruel.”

In a post on the funding page, Claire and Sarah said: “As some of our closest friends and family know, after we lost our beautiful mum in March this year to breast cancer, life has continued to be incredibly hard and unbelievably cruel.

“Just seven days after our mum's funeral, on April 7 2025 our dad was diagnosed with an agressive form of blood cancer.

“Dad went to the doctors after feeling unwell , which we initially just assumed was grief.

"He had just spent the last two and a half years caring, day after day, night after night for the love of his life, his wife of 40 years, repeatedly witnessing her suffer tremendously – and then we lost her .

“Only being told 12 hours before she died that she was actually being taken from us. It was a lot to process all at once, and a pain you can't describe.

“So it was understandable that he didn't feel himself however , nothing could have prepared him or us of what was to come.”

The doctor sent Mr Graham for some blood tests and then calle him a few hours later – instructing him to go to A&E immediately.

At A&E he was promptly moved into an isolated area and told that it looked like he had some form of cancer.

Then came the soul destroying news.

The funding page added: “He had an agressive form of lymphoma, that had got into his bone marrow and shut down his blood production causing a life threatening immune disorder called

Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis

“If he hadn't gone to the doctors when he did he wouldn't be here.

“He was very unwell. We were so scared we were about to lose him too.”

Mr Graham was started on intense chemotherapy straight away and his family said: “His body was being put through the absolute mill physically, while he was completely consumed with raw grief and heartbreak.

“The doctors explained that this type of lymphoma although agressive can sometimes be put into remission, but it would take months of this intense treatment and dad was going to really have to fight hard to get through it.

“We don't know how he has been so strong but he did it, he battled through every gruelling side affect like a true warrior, never complaining and never giving up even on the hardest of days and nights.

“A few weeks after the chemotherapy had ended he was sent for a scan and we hoped this would show that the cancer was in remission and his fight was over.

"He was just starting to feel stronger, he had no obvious lymphoma symptoms and he'd been on such intense chemotherapy, so there was no reason to think it wouldn't have worked.

“However, dad had a phone call asking him to go into hospital the next morning to speak to his consultant.

"We felt like this didn't sound good. Why would they need him to come in so soon?

"The fear we knew all too well was back but we held onto hope that surely things were due to get better.

"The morning came and dad went to hospital to speak to his consultant as requested.

"Yet again he was sat down and told more devestating news .

“The scan results had come back and shown that not only has the chemotherapy not worked, the cancer has actually got worse.”

The lesions that were already there had grown and there are now new lesions showing in his liver and evidence of them in his bones.

The pair added: “Heartbroken doesn't even come close.

“Our dad hasn't had chance to fully process losing our mum or half of what he witnessed her go through, never mind what he's been through and faced so soon after losing her and he's now faced with another tremendous battle , when his body isn't fully healed from the last few months of intense treatment.

“So the nightmare of cancer continues and dad has an ultimate fight on his hands.

“He is going to need even more intense chemotherapy and immunotherapy than he's already had and he's been warned the side affects will be even more brutal.

“We have to trust the doctors and hope and pray that they can save him .

“Our dad's bathroom at home currently needs a lot of work doing to it. He is struggling to access his shower which is over a bath and due to a leak during treatment and him not having time or energy to fix it, he has no bathroom sink.

“His occupational therapist has agreed he needs help to get it sorted and at the least he needs a safe, walk in shower however, as there is a very long list of people also needing help, they won't be able to help my dad for at least a year.

“With the loss of my mum’s income and now him being so unwell, finances are very thin and so we want to try to raise some money to create him a safe accessible bathroom just how he'd like it.

“After all our dad has been through and knowing what he has to come through, we want him to have no extra stress or worry.

"We want to help him to make the best of his good days and right now he can't even access a shower without struggling and having the bathroom how it is, is a huge worry for him.

“Once his new intense chemotherapy starts he will struggle very much without a sink and we are desperate to get it all fixed.

“So we are doing something we never imagined we'd have to do and asking for help .

“Any money raised would go straight into helping our dad to get his bathroom fixed and done, to not only give him a safe usable bathroom, but also to have it done exactly how he'd like it, to create a place where he can relax and refresh on his good days.”

“Hope is the only thing stronger than fear.” You can donate to the appeal HERE