Doncaster dad and daughter's Laurel and Hardy film made available on TV

A new film chronicling the adventures of iconic comedy duo Laurel and Hardy made by a Doncaster father and daughter movie making team is now available to watch on TV.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean and Rebecca Sills created the documentary Laurel and Hardy’s Adventures in Yorkshire, telling the story of the Hollywood icons’ visits to Bradford and Sheffield and other locations linked to the pair during their careers.

And the film was given its first airing at the UK Sons of the Desert Convention in Harrogate, a gathering of the comedy duo’s fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the documentary has been made available to watch on television.

Dean and Rebecca at the Laurel and Hardy museum with Mark Greenhow.

Said Dean: “The film is now available to watch on TV thanks to Talking Pictures TV.

"It's available on their catch-up Talking Pictures TV Encore.

"It's a great achievement considering this is our first feature documentary film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have been touched by the lovely feedback from people who have seen the film already and loved it. We are extremely grateful to Sarah Cronin-Stanley at Talking Pictures TV plus Dan, Aaron and Chris at TPTV Encore.

“It's really good we can broadcast on Talking Pictures TV Encore.

"It's great nostalgia TV. I am a big fan of Talking Pictures TV, they show some fantastic classic TV on their channel including Batman.”

Rebecca and Dean have now started submitting the documentary into film festivals and so far the film has won four awards in International Film Festivals including Best Debut Feature Film at the Makizhmithran International Film Festival plus the film was also a semi-finalist at the Sweden Film Awards in Norrbotten, Sweden.

The film will be released on DVD in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The comedy team consisting of Englishman Stan Laurel and American Oliver Hardy, started their career as a duo in the silent film era,later successfully transitioning to "talkies".

The documentary follows Dean and Rebecca visiting the places where Laurel and Hardy performed in Yorkshire in 1952 and 1954.

They also met members of the Sheffield and Bradford Laurel and Hardy fan clubs and the documentary also features an interview with Martin Shaw, who is related to Stan Laurel.

Filming took place in North, West and South Yorkshire and Ulverston, including outside the house where Stan Laurel was born.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adde Dean: "It has its highs and lows from stepping on the stage at The Grand Opera House in York where the boys performed in 1954 to the heartbreaking moment of visiting Stan's grandparents grave in Dewsbury.

"Laurel and Hardy will always be the greatest comedy duo of all time and we feel this film will be pretty special for their fans. We can't wait for everyone to watch it."

From the late 1920s to the mid-1950s, they were internationally famous for their slapstick comedy, with Laurel playing the clumsy, childlike friend to Hardy's pompous bully.

Laurel and Hardy's Yorkshire Adventures is now available to watch exclusively on Encore via the red button on Freeview or by the Encore App. You can also watch the film on the Encore Website which can be found here https://www.tptvencore.co.uk