Doncaster cricket club's fun day raises cash for cancer charity

A Doncaster area cricket club was bowled over with donations – with a charity fun day raising money for young victims of cancer.

Mexborough Cricket Club staged the fundraising event for Project Youth Cancer and its junior section, raising more than £2,200.

A spokesperson for PYC, the club’s 2025 charity partner, said: “We want all teenage and young adult cancer patients and ex-patients to have access to a wealth of support including free counselling, when needed.”

The club hosted an U9 tournament including two Mexborough teams as well as sides from Tickhilll CC and Elescar CC.

Mexborough Cricket Club held a fundraising family fun day.

The day also included a senior inter squad T20 and other fun activities with £1535 raised for PYC and £658 for the junior section.

Club spokesperson Gareth Hughes said: “The weather was glorious, lots of people won generously donated raffle prizes and everyone had a great time.

"We would like to thank all the volunteers, players , sponsors and people that donated prizes as they were all amazing.”