Doncaster crematorium's Christmas memorial service to remember lost loved ones

A Doncaster crematorium is to host a special Christmas memorial service so people can pay tribute to their lost loved ones.

Memoria Doncaster, which is based in Armthorpe Lane, will host the event from 6pm on December 12.

A spokesperson said: “We invite you to our Christmas memorial service, a meaningful evening of reflection, celebrating the lives of those we hold dear.

"Our beautiful chapel will be adorned with seasonal decorations and soft, ambient lighting, setting the perfect scene for readings, poems, and carols that evoke cherished memories.

“Book your free tickets online, this event is open to all but space is limited in the chapel.

"If you are unable to attend in person, you can also watch our catch up recording - please book this ticket option and follow the instructions for uploading a photograph of your loved one.”

Places for the memorial service can be booked online HERE