Doncaster couple's joy after scooping Win The Ads jackpot on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Brian and Lucy Moore walked away with a huge haul of prizes after starring on Saturday’s edition of the hit ITV show which sees one lucky audience member bidding to win holidays, cars, household items and much more in the pair’s Win The Ads contest.

After being picked out by the show’s Audience Cam, Brian was invited down onto the stage by the presenting pair where he was bidding to win the contents of the adverts of last Sunday’s Dancing On Ice.

The competition sees competitors answering questions against the clock to win all the products advertised in a particular TV show – and Brian was in line to win prizes such as an £11,000 Kia Picanto car, a £2,000 TUI holiday, a 14 night cruise around the Canary Islands, tickets to see Ed Sheeran as well as a home makeover, furniture and a television.

Brian and Lucie celebrated winning the jackpot on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. (Photo: ITV).

His prize target also included sweets, disinfectant, fish fingers and shampoo.

After correctly answering four of his seven general knowledge questions about the week’s news in 60 seconds, Brian landed himself four prizes – the sweets, the TUI holiday, the car and the fish fingers.

Bravely, he decided to gamble his four wins to go for the whole 16-prize jackpot – and was asked which year Aussie TV soap Neighbours first aired in the UK.

Correctly guessing at 1986, he was told he’d won the huge prize haul and was joined on stage by his delighted wife Lucy who leapt into his arms and hugged him as the win was announced by Ant and Dec.

As well as the car and holidays, he also won Google smart devices, £3,000 towards his energy bills, a year’s subscription to TV streamings service Britbox, a Warner Brothers studio tour and a pressure washer.

The delighted oil worker yelled: “I feel amazing – thank you so much!” as he celebrated his victory.