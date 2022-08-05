Doncaster couples have twice as much sex and experiment more on holiday, survey says

Sexual frequency doubles during summer breaks - going up from twice a week to four times over the course of seven-day break.

And Doncaster holiday-makers love to experiment more sexually when they are away.

They are four times more likely to have sex outdoors than when at home, with just over half of trippers (56%) enjoying open air sex whereas only 14% do it regularly at home

Doncaster couples are more likely to be sexually active on holiday.

The beach is the most popular location for al fresco passion, with 68% of couples having done it in the sand, followed by a beauty spot (52%), field (37%), public space such as a park (32%), in the pool or sea (26%) and next to a river or lake (24%).

Only one in ten couples (9%) have done it on a plane, joining the Mile High Club, with 91% saying they would be too scared to try it in case they were caught by stewards.

The results are from a new survey by IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading affairs site.

It found that 78% of women and even more men (82%) like to try new things sexually with their parter when they are away.

More than half of women (54%) and a similar number of men (57%) like to try new positions.

Similar numbers of women (56%) and men (52%) change the time they have sex while on a break with day-time the favourite time for passion.

Cheating doesn’t stop when we are on holiday - though only 14% of women and 16% of men have strayed while away with a partner.

However, these figures shoot up for solo breaks such as stag or hen parties with a third of women (32%) and even more men (34%) saying they have cheated when away with their mates.

Only a tiny fraction of women (4%) and men (5%) own up to cheating on their partners while away.

The vast majority of men (76%) and a similar number of women (74%) believe in the saying, ‘what goes on tour, stays on tour’ and they would never inform on a friend who had cheated while they were away together.

The sex is better on holiday for 78% of women and 82% of men.

However, a third of women (33%) and a similar number of men (34%) have ended a relationship straight after a holiday, with ‘bad sex’ the most common reason.

Jessica Leoni, sex and relationship expert at IllicitEncounters.com, said: “Welcome to Aug-LUST - one of the sexiest times of the year.

“We all feel a little bit more pressure to perform in the bedroom with our partners when we are away in the sun.

“Holiday sex can be make or break for so many couples - either bringing them closer when they have more time for more experimentation and day-time love-making, or busting the relationship completely when they realise after two weeks of rubbish sex that they have no chemistry.

“Cheating does happen on holiday, though don’t expect to find out if your partner has strayed on a stag or hen party because most people turn a blind eye to any bad behaviour and refuse to divulge details on their return.”

Most popular holiday locations for sex

1 On the beach - 68% of couples have tried this

2 Beauty sot - 52%

3 Field - 37%

4 Public space such as a park - 32%

5 In the pool or sea - 26%

6 Next to a river or lake - 24%

7 Up a mountain - 22%

8 Balcony - 14%

9 In a nightclub or pub toilet - 10%