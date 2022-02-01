Doncaster couples can get paid £250 to test out 'relationship saving' sex toys

Sex toy brand www.ricky.com is searching for 10 sexless or ‘sexually challenged’ couples to provide feedback on a new kit.

WARNING: STORY CONTAINS ADULT CONTENT

The firm is offering £250 to couples who try their new bundle after discovering almost half of UK adults have experienced a break-up on, or around, Valentine’s Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster couples can get paid to test sex toys.

With February 14 fast approaching, the team at Ricky.com, have decided to pay 10 couples, with a broken sex life, to test out their brand-new Valentine’s Day bundle named The Relationship Saver.

Consisting of four different toys, the new bundle includes: a wireless love egg, a rechargeable couples’ vibrator, a tapered plug and a bottle of lubricant.

Each item has been specifically selected by the company’s wellness team to give couples the best shot at repairing their sex life.

After surveying 2,200 UK adults over the age of 18, and finding out that almost half had experienced a break-up on or around Valentine’s Day - with 63% of these respondents remarking the break-up was triggered by a poor sex life - the team at Ricky spotted an opportunity to create something to help affected couples.

After being asked about the main reasons for the relationship breaking down, the most common reasons were as follows:

· Lack of communication - 71% (said it contributed to their breakup)

· Poor sex life - 63%

· Not spending enough quality time together - 57%

· Lying and cheating - 46%

· Falling out of love - 29%

The independent sex toy company are seeking 10 couples that are either in a sexless relationship or in a relationship experiencing low quality sex, to test run the new bundle and provide feedback on the results.

Ricky are on the look out for couples from a diverse range of backgrounds, whether that’s straight or part of the LGBTQ+ community, but interested couples need to have been together on or off for a minimum of two years.

The couples can be located anywhere in the world and will have the transformative bundle (worth £116.80) sent out in time for Valentine’s Day.

The company are especially keen to test their new product pack with couples who experience sexual intercourse less than 2-3 times a month, and who would score the quality of their sex as 4 out of 10; or lower.

Applications are open from the 1st February 2022 and close 12th February 2022. Successful couples will be contacted shortly afterwards to arrange delivery of their new relationship-saving bundle.

Once it’s been tried and tested, the lucky couples will be asked to report back to the Ricky team about what impact the products had on their sex life.

Tracey Coates, Sexual Wellness Expert at Ricky.com, commented: “Valentine’s Day can be a hard time of the year for those in a sexless relationship. Whilst it can be a great day for the loved-up couples, for those that are struggling, they often feel deflated and left behind.

“Here at Ricky we certainly haven’t forgotten about them. We want to help the affected couples by delivering them one of our new turbo-charged packages, designed specifically to get their sex life back on track.

“Sex is such an important aspect of any relationship, and we recognise that when that spark starts to diminish, it can have a detrimental effect on the rest of their relationship. So we really wanted to help in a tangible way, and we think our new sex toy bundle will be the first step to improvement.”