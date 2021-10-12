Doncaster couples and families sought to star in new TV home makeover show

BBC Studios, the makers of The One Show, DIY SOS and The Antiques Roadshow, are producing a brand-new home makeover series and are looking for people keen to make their home more user-friendly.

Is your living space in need of a radical revamp? Perhaps you’re a couple who are in need of a practical work from home solution or a family desperate to create an entertaining playroom for the kids?

If you’re stuck in a home which fails to function for the whole family, the TV team can help.

Would you like your home to be given a makeover for TV?

A spokesman said: “We’re looking for households keen to learn how to get the best out of their homes, so that it functions well for them.

“If you would love a dream home makeover, the casting team would love to hear from you.”

Visit https://shortaudition.com/homemakeover for details and to apply.