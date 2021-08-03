Doncaster couple warn others not to go on holiday as they are stuck in bed bug ridden isolation hotel for 14 days

Ashley Corbett and Katie Kynaston made the decision to travel this summer despite the risks that Covid-19 can bring.

The couple who live in the town centre were shocked when Katie tested positive before their flight home.

“We took the fit to fly tests that are required for you to fly back to the UK,” Ashley aged 27 said.

Ashley Corbett and Katie Kynaston on holiday before they had to isolate.

“When Katie tested positive we had to go back to the hotel and we were told we would be isolating until further notice.

“We have been transported to the isolation hotel and it is absolutely appalling.

“Katie and I have been separated into two different rooms as she tested positive but I was negative.

Mould in the showers in the isolation hotel.

“There are bed bugs, mould in the shower and they have forgotten to feed us.”

Katie told staff at the hotel she has a dietary requirement of no fish but she has received tuna salads.

On one occasion the couple did not receive a breakfast meal at all.

The couple are frustrated and angry at the situation they find themselves in.

They found bugs in their rooms.

Ashley is keen to share his experience as he does not wish for others to go through the same thing.

He said: “If you're thinking about going away this summer - don’t go.

“Just don’t do it - it’s not worth it.

“I can’t put into words how bad the conditions are here.

The couple do not think their rooms have been cleaned.

“I don’t want people to think going on holiday this year will be easy.

“People shouldn’t be going.

“We knew the risks when we came but we didn’t think it would be like this.”

As Ashley will have to isolate for a further 14 days in Corfu he is concerned about the repercussions on his employment.

“There is no clarification about what’s going on,” he said.

“We don’t know if we have to isolate again when we get back to the UK.

“I don’t know what will happen with work.

“I tried to contact the foreign embassy here but they said there is nothing they can do.”