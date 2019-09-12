Doncaster couple "still madly in love" after 70 happy years together

Albert and Iris' wedding day, almost 70 years ago.

Albert and Iris Roper, aged 94 and 90 respectively, will celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary next Tuesday, September 17.

The pair married at St Peter’s Church in Cleethorpes and now live in a bungalow in Donscroft, Doncaster.

Over the years they have lived in Sheffield, and a farm in Sykehouse - where they were surrounded by two tractors, two bulls and 1,000 hens. This year commemorates an impressive 73 years together, and the milestone of 70 years as a married couple.

With a message from the Queen.

"We got married and away we went- all around Yorkshire”, said Albert, a former instrument engineer. "It was a great life."

The animals were not the only thing to contend with on the farm; the couple had six sons, and Albert took on the challenge of building their house on the farm himself.

"A local delivered me girders. I did it all myself. Well, the lads helped a little bit but they just sat and watched, really. I enjoyed it, it was great."

They now have 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. The extended family will be visiting Albert and Iris to celebrate on their platinum wedding anniversary.

Albert and Iris dancing

“We are going to have a party with all the family” said Iris.

“Aye, we are gonna have one of them”, added Albert, “I’ll spend a few bob.”

Iris claims the secret to being married for so long is “taking each day as it comes and enjoying it.” She says it is “no good looking at the dark side of things. We try to keep going and it is suiting us.”

One of their granddaughters, Gemma Roper, said: “They are still madly in love, bicker every single day without fail, but always laugh it off and make up… they are the rock of our family and are loved dearly.”

The cutting of the cake, almost 70 years ago