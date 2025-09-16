Doncaster couple named best dressed at St Leger bid to win Yorkshire crown

A Doncaster couple who scooped the best dressed prize at this year’s St Leger are now aiming to become number one in Yorkshire – and they are seeking your votes.

Stylish Jess and Aaron Wilson triumphed in the Style Awards on Ladies’ Day at this year’s meeting, walking away with a prize worth more than £1,000 courtesy of Meadowhall.

Following a hard-fought contest, the standout fashionistas of the day were Aaron and Jess, who had all eyes on them from the moment they entered the racecourse, wearing matching floral themed outfits.

And now the pair are bidding to be named number one in Yorkshire – and people can vote for them to win HERE

Aaron and Jess Wilson are aiming to be crowned best dressed in Yorkshire.

Featuring the winners from all the Ladies’ Day events across Yorkshire, the overall victor will receive a country getaway.

Voting will close at 5pm on Friday 26 September.

On winning at the St Leger, Jess said: “It feels absolutely amazing to have won the Style Awards. It’s our first time at Doncaster Racecourse, so this is just incredible, and it’s made our experience.

“Ladies Day is all about celebrating style and glamour, and I custom-made the floral design on both my dress and Aaron’s waistcoat and tie, adding extra flowers and detailing. Taking first place in the Style Awards has truly capped off a wonderful day at Leger’s Ladies Day.”

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director of Doncaster Racecourse said: “It’s refreshing to see the creativity and thought that everyone has put into their outfits this year and the different ways in which people embrace their individuality."