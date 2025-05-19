Doncaster couple desperate for baby launch fundraiser to "help dream come true"

A Doncaster couple desperate to have a baby have launched an appeal to help fund IVF treatment after being told that they will no longer be eligible for fertility treatment under NHS rules.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenny Rice, 34 and husband Martin, 44, have been trying unsuccessfully for a child since 2020 – and say they have been told that because Martin already has children from a previous relationship, she is no longer able to undergo NHS treatment.

The couple have now launched a funding campaign, which you can donate to HERE to help pay for treatment abroad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny, who lives in Mexbrough, has also written to Doncaster North Labour MP Ed Miliband asking him to take up her case.

Jenny Rice is desperate to become a mum and is even selling her wedding dress to help pay for further treatment.

She said: “This rule is so archaic and makes absolutely no sense to me.

"I don't have my own child and am being penalised for my husband having a previous relationship that ended through no fault of his own.

"Because my husband had a child from a previous marriage over 15 years ago we don't qualify for help which I find unfair and we are punishing people for choosing happiness in the long run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The reason I fell in love with my husband was because of how amazing he is with his older children.

“I'm selling my wedding dress, I'm working 60 hour weeks as is my husband, I'm trying everything I can to raise the money including applying for grants but they favour couples who don't have kids even though they aren't my children.”

On her fundraising page, Jenny wrote: “Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted supporters, this is a little embarrassing and feels a little shameful, but I will do anything to make my dream come true.

“I’m reaching out with a heavy heart and an open mind, hoping that together, we can make a dream come true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For years now, my partner and I have been on an incredibly tough journey to complete our family.

"After struggling with infertility, we turned to the NHS for help. However, despite numerous rounds of treatment, nothing has worked, and we’ve been told that due to our current family situation — my partner already having children from a previous relationship — we are not eligible for further NHS funding.

"This has been soul-crushing for me. I’ve always dreamed of becoming a mother, of carrying a child and building a family together with my partner.

"I also deeply love being a stepmom to my partner’s children, and while that role is incredibly special to me, my heart yearns to experience pregnancy and give birth to a baby of our own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately, IVF is the next step, but it is an incredibly expensive process — one that we cannot afford without help.

"The cost of self-funding IVF is beyond what we can manage, and that’s why I’m turning to you, our family, friends, and compassionate strangers, to help make this dream a reality.

"Any contribution, no matter how small, would mean the world to us. Your support will help us access the treatment we need to hopefully bring a new life into the world and make our family whole.

"Thank you for taking the time to read our story, and for any support you’re able to give. Whether it’s a donation or sharing this campaign, we are truly grateful for your kindness and generosity.”