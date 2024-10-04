Doncaster Council offers help and advice as Domestic Abuse Awareness Month starts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

City of Doncaster Council has issued help and advice to victims of domestic violence as Domestic Abuse Awareness Month starts.

A spokesperson said: “Domestic abuse can happen to anyone regardless of profession, gender, sexual orientation as well as children living in a domestic abuse households.

“It can be difficult for people to recognise and believe that they are a victim or domestic abuse - if you think that someone you know is being abused, it is important to speak up.

"A lot of people worry that it is none of their business, yet you could save a person’s life by speaking up.

October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month.

"It’s better to say something, even if you’re wrong, rather than saying nothing at all.

“Often, people in domestic relationships need someone to help them out of the situation, and so one conversation can make all of the difference.”

More information is available at www.doncaster.gov.uk/domesticabuse

Always call 999 in an emergency.