Doncaster Council offers help and advice as Domestic Abuse Awareness Month starts
A spokesperson said: “Domestic abuse can happen to anyone regardless of profession, gender, sexual orientation as well as children living in a domestic abuse households.
“It can be difficult for people to recognise and believe that they are a victim or domestic abuse - if you think that someone you know is being abused, it is important to speak up.
"A lot of people worry that it is none of their business, yet you could save a person’s life by speaking up.
"It’s better to say something, even if you’re wrong, rather than saying nothing at all.
“Often, people in domestic relationships need someone to help them out of the situation, and so one conversation can make all of the difference.”
More information is available at www.doncaster.gov.uk/domesticabuse
Always call 999 in an emergency.
