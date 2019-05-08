Doncaster residents can benefit from the option of an additional green bin as the summer months approach.

Having listened to local residents, the council has recognised that residents with large gardens require more capacity for garden waste and, therefore, can supply an extra bin at an additional charge.

Collections of the extra bins will be made on a fortnightly basis on the same day as the green bin is currently emptied between May & November 2019.

Councillor for Communities, Voluntary Sector and the Environment, Chris McGuinness, said, “We’ve spoken - and listened - to residents who have said that they would like additional green bins to meet the demands of garden waste.

“By increasing the numbers of green bins, we are encouraging more recycling at our kerbside collections. This means residents won’t need to frequent our household waste recycling centre’s as often and will hopefully continue to use black bins only for waste that cannot be recycled.”

The cost of this collection will be £36 per annum for the first additional bin and £27 for further additional bins in 2019 (May to November) to be paid at the beginning of the service.

Additional green bins are now available

Residents can request the additional bin by contacting the contact centre on 01302 736000, see the following document download for more information and terms and conditions.

Full terms and conditions can be found HERE