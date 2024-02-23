Doncaster Council is giving away free trees - here's how to get hold of one

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a previous giveaway, the authority has another batch of free trees available for residents to reserve and collect.

To get hold of a classic native tree, such as a field maple, hornbeam, oak, or birch, reserve via the link below and then come along to Sandall Beat Environment Centre next Friday (1 March).

A spokesman said: “To support our aspiration to plant one million trees across the city by 2031, we are continuing our pilot for a Free Tree Giveaway for residents in March.

Doncaster Council is giving away free trees.

"We have retained a reserve of approximately 500 tree whips for this project and welcome any resident in Doncaster to collect a free tree to plant at their home.”

The trees will be approximately 40-60cm in height, 2-3 years old, and you must be able to provide a postcode in order to collect.

Collection is from Sandall Beat Environment Centre, and using the postcode DN2 6JP, head to the car park at the end of Sandall Beat Road.

From the carpark, there is a footpath to the right that will take you on a short walk to the Environment Centre, where your free trees await.

All trees are supplied with a spiral guard for protection and a bamboo cane for support.

Ensure you have landowner permission before registering for a free tree(s) and planting.

If you have any questions, please e-mail [email protected].