Doncaster Council asks for items for time capsule to be dug up in 100 years

The time capsule will be buried for 100 years in Doncaster.

The capsule will be buried at the new Danum Gallery, Library and Museum later this year – and then won’t be seen again until 2121.

A spokesman for Doncaster Council said: “We'd like your suggestions for items that can go into a time capsule which will be dug up in 2121.

“Here are a few things you need to consider:

“There's not much space, so smaller items only! Something which can fit in your hand.

“Something which is symbolic of Doncaster would be great

“It can be an item, it could be a poem you've written, a sketch or anything, really.

“The capsule will is our chance to show people in 2121 what life is like in 2021.”