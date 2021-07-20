Doncaster Council are holding a workshop for better understanding for carers

Giving Support

You probably don’t see yourself as a carer, but Doncaster Council are keen to learn more about your experiences.

Would you like to join us for a workshop to get a better understanding of:

What is working well?

What is not working well?

What support would help you?

Please come along to a short session held by the council with some fellow carers, where your experiences and knowledge will help shape future support.

The session will be held via teams on:

Thursday July 22 at 10am, and Friday July 23 at 1pm.

To register your interest or if you would like a chat about this please ring Teresa Bainbridge, Carers Strategic Lead, on 01302 862058 to see how you can join or email [email protected]

Your knowledge and experience is important to us!

