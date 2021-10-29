Northern the train operator has spent the pandemic making improvements to its network.

They have recently also updated fares to reflect the changes that people have made to their travel habits.

The latest figures show that around 40 per cent of commuters have returned to Northern services - which is above the national average.

Northern have made improvements to the network over the past 18 months.

Tricia WIlliams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We have delivered a programme of investment during the past 18 months that has seen the full introduction of 101 new trains, the completion of the refurbishment of our older trains, and significant improvements at stations across the North - including the installation for more than 170 Amazon and InPost lockers to provide more convenience for our customers.

“We’ve also transformed the way in which our customers can pay for their travel.

“Great value fares - and Flexi Season tickets which reflect changes to people’s commuting habits - are available through our mobile app.

“And with more than 600 new ticket vending machines, as well as improvements to web purchasing, buying a ticket is now easier and more convenient than ever before.

“Whether you’re coming back to the railway to get to your workplace, a meeting or to study; we’ve made fantastic improvements to make sure that, whatever the reason for travel, you can go do your thing.”

