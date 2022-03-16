Amanda Hutchinson, who lives in Wheatley, was named Community Champion by supermarket giant Morrisons and presented with a hamper of goodies to tie in with the event, which took place last week.

Amanda collected the award for her work with Doncaster mental health charity Unlock Your You as well as fellow mental health organisation Mind.

Unlock Your You was launched last year and offers one to one help and support over the phone or email and also offers meet-up sessions for people to discuss their mental health problems.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda Hutchinson (left) is presented with her pamper hamper by Jayne Barnett of Morrisons.

Contact 01302 376400 or email [email protected] for support.

She also volunteers at the Mind shop in Beckett Road and has been instrumental in liaising with Doncaster councillors and other community organisations to drive forward projects in the Wheatley area.