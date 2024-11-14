Doncaster community group honoured with prestigious award by King Charles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers at a Doncaster community organisation say they are “excited and honoured” after being awarded a prestigious prize by The King.

Edlington Community Organisation has been presented with The Kings Award for Voluntary Services in recognition of its vital work within the local community.

A spokesperson said: “We are excited and very honoured to announce that we have received The Kings Award for Voluntary Services 2024.

“Our wonderful team of dedicated people have worked tirelessly for over 20 years, providing essential projects which have regenerated Edlington and surrounding communities in Doncaster.

“The King’s Award for Voluntary Services is a lifetime achievement award and is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

“We want to say thank you to all those who have volunteered with us or who have championed our work and supported our charity over the years.”

The organisation has secured millions in funding to provide essential projects within the community and was one of 281 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to support their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate Her Majesty The late Queen’s Golden Jubilee and, was continued following the accession of His Majesty The King.

Recipients are announced annually on 14 November, The King’s Birthday.

Representatives of ECO will receive the award crystal and certificate from Dame Hilary Chapman next summer. In addition, two volunteers will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May and June 2025, along with other recipients of this year’s Award.

Samantha Siddall MBE, Manager of Edlington Community Organisation said: “What an achievement for our small charity. To be recognised for the work we do, with the highest of awards, is an absolute honour and privilege. I am delighted that Edlington Community Organisation’s work has been recognised with The Kings Award for Voluntary Services, and I would like to pay tribute to everyone involved with our charity, as without you, this award wouldn’t have been granted.”