Doncaster community group for disabled people moves to new premises
Phab Doncaster, which offers support for children and adults with special educational needs, is moving from its home in Warmsworth to a new base in Woodlands.
A spokesperson said: “The news is finally out – we’re absolutely buzzing to share that Phab Doncaster is moving to a more inclusive, permanent venue.
"From 10 June, all workshops and sessions that usually take place at Warmsworth will now be held at Brodsworth Community Hub in Woodlands.
"We’re building something brilliant – but we want your input too!
"What would you love to see in our new space? Sessions, equipment, social groups? Let us know!
"Let’s make this a space that truly reflects our Phab family – inclusive, accessible, and full of life.”
