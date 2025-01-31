Doncaster community gardens set to be destroyed despite fight by upset villagers
Green-fingered Jen Oxley created the Snickety Gardens project in Edenthorpe twelve years ago, taking her own time and resources to plant flowers and blooms in the village’s network of snickets and alleyways to bring a splash of colour to the area and to help prevent dog fouling.
But last year City of Doncaster Council announced plans to resurface all the snickets – meaning Jen’s flowers will have to be ripped up.
Angry residents launched a campaign to save the blooms – but have now admitted defeat as council workers prepare to move in.
A spokesperson for the project said: “We gave it our best shot - but Snickety Gardens will be destroyed by Doncaster Council in the not too distant future.
“Jen has removed most of the plants that she can save, so if anyone would like to take any of the plants please feel free. Otherwise they will be destroyed.
"There will also be bulbs coming up shortly.”
It includes all plants and shrubs from Ivanhoe Road to Mere Lane Bridleway. Growena Gardens - the section from Rowena Avenue to Coningsburgh Road is unadopted and so isn't part of the resurfacing plan.
The spokesperson added: “Jen will not be litter picking the snicket or the village anymore. She has also resigned from the litter picking group and handed her equipment back.
“Another community volunteer successfully alienated and had the enthusiasm knocked out of them. A sad loss for the village.
"And a sad loss for Jen who got a great deal of pleasure and satisfaction from keeping the village nice.”
Last year, Jen said: “I have been informed by the council that early next year the snickets will be resurfaced, from the Mere Lane bridlepath all the way to Rowena Avenue.
“The full width. All the plants will be removed unless I remove them first.
“I will do my best to remove as many plants as possible and rehome in some of the other gardens that I created.
“It goes without saying that I am absolutely gutted and extremely upset.
“Thank you for all your lovely comments, materials, and plant contributions over the years.”
Residents reacted with upset to the news.
One said: “That's disgusting. We love seeing all the plants when we cut through. What the hell is it with Doncaster Council - they're encouraging wildlife but don't really want any.”
Another shared: “Really sad news, I love walking through the snickets when I walk my son’s dogs. They’ve been an absolute treat especially in summer with all the butterflies and birds that the plants attract. It’s such a shame.”
And another added: “Oh my goodness – hat’s so very sad . Thank you for all of your hard work in creating these spaces that have been so much enjoyed by all in the area.”
“That's terrible, you've put in so much time and effort,” posted another.
In 2017, Jen was awarded the title of Edenthorpe Resident of the Year for the Snickety Gardens project which saw her dig up weeds, nettles, carry out litter picking and removed dog excrement left by unscrupulous dog owners.
