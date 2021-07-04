Doncaster community coach shortlisted for prestigious UK Coaching Hero award
A community sports coach has been shortlisted for a prestigious UK Coaching Hero award following his 'tremendous work' in Doncaster throughout the pandemic.
Josh Gelder, who works for Club Doncaster Foundation, has been nominated for the award that recognises the impact that coaches have had on their communities during the last
12 months.
“I am absolutely delighted to be nominated,” said Josh.
“The Foundation have a team of brilliant coaches that are all very passionate about making a difference in their community – to have that passion recognised is a brilliant feeling.
“I love my job and the work that we do in the community, supporting young people to be more active.”
Josh worked on a number of Foundation school initiatives throughout the pandemic, including a literacy-themed live school workout that was virtually attended by 127 local
children.
Josh is shortlisted alongside a number of other coaches from across the country, with the person who has the most votes at the end of UK Coaching Week being crowned the
winner.
“Before the pandemic, Josh had never delivered any online sessions”, explained Foundation Sport Development Officer Kelly Jackson-Powell.
“With the challenges that Covid restrictions had created, Josh worked tremendously hard to adapt our delivery so that he could deliver safe and engaging sessions on platforms
like Zoom and YouTube.
“We’d like to thank Josh for his work for the Foundation and will hopefully see him go on to win the award.”
Josh is now back delivering face-to-face sessions in line with the government's latest Covid-19 guidance.
You can vote for Josh, here: bit.ly/2T840Ud
Find out more about the UK Coaching awards, here: https://bit.ly/3vZsM7T