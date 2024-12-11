Doncaster colleagues tackle 10K to raise funds for city's needy this winter

Colleagues from a Doncaster recruitment firm took on a 10K road race to raise funds for the city’s needy this winter.

Sommer Lindley, director of Austin Banks Recruitment and Joanne Cartwright, one of the firm’s consultants, recently took part in the Doncaster 10K, raising cash for the Doncaster Impact Team.

The pair are aiming to raise £500 and the fundraising page, which is still open and which you can donate to, can be found HERE

A spokesperson said: “At Austin Banks, we’re passionate about supporting our local community.

"We’re aiming to raise £500 to help fund the incredible work of the Doncaster Impact Team.

"This charity provides essential services to those in need, including winter care packages, hygiene packs, hot meals, and supplies for people who are struggling, especially as the colder months approach.

“Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly to providing these vital resources to those facing hardship in Doncaster. By contributing, you’re helping us make a meaningful difference in the lives of people who need it most.

“As a team, we’ve had the privilege of volunteering with the Doncaster Impact Team, distributing hot meals and assisting with food prep and cleanup. We’ve seen firsthand the tremendous impact this charity has on the community, and we’re committed to supporting them however we can.”

For more details on the company and its fundraising activities, search for Austin Banks Recruitment on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

You can also find more details at the company’s website which can be found HERE